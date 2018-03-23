BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mother Nature can be thanked for once again changing the peak bloom dates for cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C.

Peak bloom is expected between April 8 and April 12 due to a late blast of winter weather this month, the National Park Service announced Friday.

PEAK BLOOM UPDATE: BRRRRRR!!!! With continued colder than average temps (Feb was warmer than March has been this year), the blossoms lack the heating degrees needed to keep the #BloomWatch on track. And with no warmup on the horizon, peak bloom is now forecast for April 8-12. pic.twitter.com/3CkrSNJp3O — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 23, 2018

The peak bloom date is defined as the day when 70 percent of the Yoshino cherry trees are in bloom, according to the NPS.

The original peak bloom dates were projected for March 17 to March 20. The window changed last week from to March 27 through 31 after weather conditions this month slowed down the development of the blossoms.

Every year, more than a million people flock to the city to see the blooms and participate in the National Cherry Blossom Festival. The festival will still be held March 25 to April 15.

