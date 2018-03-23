Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department, Baltimore State's Attorney's Office, Gun Trace Task Force

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An “initial assessment” of 284 cases affected by eight indicted members of a corrupt Baltimore Police task force has been completed by the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say they dropped 187 cases involving the convicted officers.

They say 56 closed cases remain viable.

“Unfortunately, based upon the subsequent trial testimony of the GTTF officers, which implicated criminality conducted within a more expansive time period and even alleged the involvement of additional officers, our office must now employ even greater resources to assess potentially thousands of cases,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

“Recognizing that justice is our only barometer of success, we will continue to do our due diligence in strengthening public trust in the criminal justice system.”

The abuses of the Gun Trace Task Force are among the worst ever uncovered — with claims of officers robbing and terrorizing people.

Read more of WJZ’s coverage of the Gun Trace Task Force HERE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch