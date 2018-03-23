BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An “initial assessment” of 284 cases affected by eight indicted members of a corrupt Baltimore Police task force has been completed by the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say they dropped 187 cases involving the convicted officers.

They say 56 closed cases remain viable.

“Unfortunately, based upon the subsequent trial testimony of the GTTF officers, which implicated criminality conducted within a more expansive time period and even alleged the involvement of additional officers, our office must now employ even greater resources to assess potentially thousands of cases,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

“Recognizing that justice is our only barometer of success, we will continue to do our due diligence in strengthening public trust in the criminal justice system.”

The abuses of the Gun Trace Task Force are among the worst ever uncovered — with claims of officers robbing and terrorizing people.

Read more of WJZ’s coverage of the Gun Trace Task Force HERE.

