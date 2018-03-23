Filed Under:Starbucks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The new spring Starbucks frappuccino is here for a very limited time only.

The “Crystal Ball Frappuccino” will be available until Sunday or until supplies run out. It’s available in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

The company says each peach-flavored drink will be topped with peach flavored whipped cream, turquoise sprinkles, and include one of three candy gems that reveal your fortune.

Blue means you’re destined for adventure, green means good luck, and purple means magic and wonder are coming your way.

Last year’s spring frapp was the popular “Unicorn Frappuccino.”

