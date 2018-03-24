BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The March For Our Lives rallied hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S., including thousands of marchers in Baltimore.

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute students organized the event in downtown Saturday.

Students and supporters took their message from City Hall to the streets to demand change to end gun violence. There were passionate pleas for tougher gun control laws.

“Awesome support all around, young people, kids, families,” parent Raj Jari said. “The kids brought us out, so that was really nice.”

The event was organized by Poly High School students who say they have had enough.

“We are ready to stand, not just in Baltimore, not just Maryland, not just in the U.S., but across the entire world,” Poly student Maddie Jaffe said.

Joined by their peers, they demanded their safety become a priority.

“I thought I should write something like, ‘Am I next?’ because it could happen to anyone,” Notre Dame Preparatory student Loren King said.

The march brought together several generations to send a strong message.

“We live in a country that has 337 million guns, we have more guns than people. You should be disgusted because I am,” activist Dr. Kaye Whitehead said.

Elected officials, like Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger, also showed their support for stricter gun laws, pushing to stop the violence to protect the youth.

The movement promises a safer future for everyone.

“We want changes in gun laws, safety of students in schools and safety of everyone in the community,” parent Donna King said.

Activists are hoping the movement doesn’t end, they say they want it to continue and inspire others to become more politically engaged in this issue.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook