BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities say a suspect has died after being arrested and held at a detention center in Carroll County.

Maryland State State police said they were contacted by investigators from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the in-custody death.

Officials say the suspect was being held in a cell under suicide watch after being arrested for first-degree assault Sunday morning.

The suspect’s identity, cause of death and details surrounding the arrest have not yet been released.

Police say the suspect was pronounced dead at the Carroll County General Hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

