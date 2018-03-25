BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person has died and another is in critical condition after an overnight fire in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Fire Department reports the 2-alarm fire was reported just after midnight Saturday, at a two-story home in the 2300 block of Orem Ave.

Firefighters were able to rescue two people from inside the home, but both were in cardiac arrest.

One of the two people rescued, identified as an 81-year-old woman, died at the hospital, while the other, identified as a 55-year-old man, is currently in critical condition.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

This is the fifth fire fatality in Baltimore so far this year.

