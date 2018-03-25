Filed Under:Baltimore Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man has died after being shot multiple times Sunday in Northwest Baltimore.

Baltimore City Police officers responded to the 5300 block of Denmore Avenue around 3:30 p.m. The man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and back.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip 443-902-4824.

