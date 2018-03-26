BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Orioles player Albert Belle was arrested Sunday on multiple charges. According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the 51-year-old was arrested during a spring training game in Scottsdale, Arizona.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Belle aces faces two charges of indecent exposure, one charge of DUI-liquor/drugs/vapors/combo and one charge of DUI with BAC of .08 or more.

The circumstances behind the arrest have not yet been released.

Belle finished his career with the Baltimore Orioles after playing for Cleveland and Chicago. He played two seasons with Baltimore before retiring at age 34 due to degenerative hip osteoarthritis.

Belle struggled with alcoholism and had many controversial moments throughout his career.

In 1994 he was suspended for seven games after using a corked bat and sending a teammate to replace the evidence. In 1996 he was fined for knocking down Milwaukee Brewers infielder Fernando Viña on the base paths. In 1997 he reached a settlement in a damage action filed by a teenager after a Halloween egg-throwing incident.

