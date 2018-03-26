BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Annapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find one of the suspects wanted for a home invasion robbery over the weekend.

The home invasion happened just before 6:25 p.m., in the 200 block of Center St.

Responding officers spoke with a woman who said she had just been assaulted. She told officers that she had answered a knock at the door, when two male suspects with masks on forced their way into her home.

They reportedly assaulted the woman, before stealing money from inside the home.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Police have identified one of the suspects in this case as 23-year-old Guillermo Santiago, aka “Memo.” Police say he has a previous conviction for first-degree assault, and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on Santiago is asked to call police at (410) 260-3439 or give an anonymous tip by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

