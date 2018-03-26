BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 42-year-old man is behind bars after police say he raped a woman inside a vehicle over the weekend.

Lamont Fowlkes has been charged with two counts of second-degree rape, sexual offense in the fourth-degree, two counts of second-degree assault, and false imprisonment.

The Annapolis Police Department reports the rape happened on Saturday, sometime before 5:15 a.m.

Officers met with a woman, who said that Fowlkes had assaulted and raped her inside a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of Madison Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Fowlkes fled the area before police arrived, but he was arrested later that day in Glen Burnie.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook