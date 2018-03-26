ORIOLES OPENING DAY SPECIAL | Watch WJZ Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Share your favorite Opening Day memories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram with the hashtag #WJZOpeningDay
Filed Under:Annapolis Police Department, Local TV, Rape allegation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 42-year-old man is behind bars after police say he raped a woman inside a vehicle over the weekend.

Lamont Fowlkes has been charged with two counts of second-degree rape, sexual offense in the fourth-degree, two counts of second-degree assault, and false imprisonment.

The Annapolis Police Department reports the rape happened on Saturday, sometime before 5:15 a.m.

Officers met with a woman, who said that Fowlkes had assaulted and raped her inside a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of Madison Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Fowlkes fled the area before police arrived, but he was arrested later that day in Glen Burnie.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch