BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A driver accused of running over a man with his van in downtown Baltimore last week has been charged with attempted murder.

Baltimore City Police say 50-year-old Christopher Donnie Smith was arrested Saturday and has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction.

Authorities say Smith hit the victim with his minivan just steps from the district courthouse in the 500 block of E. Fayette Street. Witnesses told police the impact pinned the victim underneath the vehicle.

Both men were inside the District Court of Maryland Friday and whatever transpired inside the courtroom ended outside. The court deals with an array of issues ranging from landlord-tenant disputes to motor vehicle violations.

The victim, a 52-year-old man, was taken to Shock Trauma in critical condition.

Police said Monday the victim remains in the hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

