BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bomb-sniffing K-9 in Annapolis is back on the job after three months of recovering from an injury.

With all four paws hitting the ground running, Annapolis Fire Department K-9 Rudy is ready to protect and serve.

For 12 weeks, Veterinary Orthopedic & Sports Medicine has been helping the off-the-job pup nurse a leg injury back to health.

“He has taken to the exercises. The handler’s been excellent about doing the home exercise program. One of the big things with our TPLO’s is that they feel really good right away, but you don’t want them to overdo it,” Dr. Nina Prill said.

WJZ was in the operating room with Rudy back in December as surgeons repaired his injury, similar to an ACL tear.

The expensive procedure and physical therapy was entirely funded by Project Go.

“The whole goal of Project Go is to find a way that we can help these animals get the help they need and deserve financially, get treated, get through the rehab, and get back to work again,” said Dr. Sherman Canapp of VO&SM and Project Go.

Rudy’s rehab included an underwater treadmill and some peanut buttery motivation to keep him moving.

“He has had a lot of energy. When he comes in here, he can be full of beans. But he’s very willing to work as well,” Prill said.

At his final check-up, Rudy was bearing weight and gaining back muscle.

The results were up to snuff for the professional sniffer who can get back to protecting the community he serves.

Rudy will now ease back into work at the fire station and should be back to himself in about four to six weeks.

Project Go, which funded Rudy’s recovery, depends entirely on donations. Find more information here.

