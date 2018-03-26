BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Westminster.

Westminster Police say the man entered the BB&T Bank located 401 Englar Road in Westminster just before 5 p.m. Monday and used a note to demand money from a teller.

The suspect, whose face was partially covered by sunglasses, then left the area in an unknown direction.

The robber is described as a 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 white man with a thin build who was wearing a dark hat, jacket and pants.

No employees or customers were injured in the robbery.

The amount of money stolen has not yet been determined.

The Westminster Police Department is offering a $1000.00 reward for any information leading to arrest and conviction.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Jeffrey Schuster, Westminster Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at 410-848-4646, or send a confidential text to 847411, keyword TIPWPD or contact the TIPS line at 410-857-8477.

