BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Washington-bound Air Canada flight made an emergency landing at Washington Dulles International Airport Sunday night.

The pilot reported smoke in the cabin and cockpit of the express jet. The plane was originally headed to Reagan National Airport from Toronto but diverted to Dulles shortly after 6 p.m.

The plane was evacuated and all 63 passengers and 4 crew members were unharmed. They left the plane via inflatable slides.

One passenger says the smoke was coming through the vents.

The cause of the smoke is still under investigation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook