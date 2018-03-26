BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The teen accused of opening fire inside Great Mills High School last week shot himself in the head, officials said Monday.

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Austin Rollins shot himself at the same time a school resource officer fired at Rollins, striking the teen’s handgun.

Authorities said Rollins entered the school around 7:50 a.m. and within minutes shot 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey, who is believed to have had a relationship with Rollins that recently ended. Fourteen-year-old Desmond Barnes was shot in the leg by the same bullet that hit Willey, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rollins continued through the school where he was quickly confronted by Deputy 1st Class Blaine Gaskill, who fired at Rollins. Gaskill, a six-year veteran with SWAT team training, was unharmed.

Willey died Thursday night, hours after her family said she would be taken off life support. Her mother, Melissa Willey, said that her daughter was brain dead and had “no life left in her.”

“On Tuesday … our lives changed completely and totally forever. My daughter was hurt by a boy who shot her in the head and took everything from our lives,” she said.

Barnes’ mother, Kimberly Dennis, spoke at a peace rally Sunday in the community, where she said her son is recovering.

Authorities said Wednesday Rollins used his father’s legally owned Glock handgun in the attack.

