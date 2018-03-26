BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some good news for spring lovers: After more than 30 days of temperatures in the 30s, 40s and low-50s, we are looking at temperatures that should approach the 60-degree mark or better this week.

By Opening Day, we may touch 70. The only issue we have is that with additional clouds, the risk of showers will increase, as well.

Most of the week’s rain will fall Friday, but some light showers may also come both late Tuesday and Wednesday, as well.

Opening Day will feature plenty clouds, very mild temperatures and a slight chance of a spotty shower.

It may finally feel like spring!

