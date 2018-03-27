BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two woman accused of running an illegal kennel have been charged with animal cruelty, and one of the dogs in their care had to be euthanized.

Cameron Whitaker-Nelson, 26, and Rebecca Wolfe, 32, have been charged with 40 counts of animal cruelty following an investigation by Anne Arundel County Animal Control.

The investigation into Whitaker-Nelson and Wolfe began on March 20, when authorities were contacted by dog owners who had taken their dogs to Olympian Kennels.

The dog owners were unable to reach the kennel’s owners, Whitaker-Nelson and Wolfe, and they were told that Wolfe had posted on social media that all the dogs had been taken by animal control.

Animal control had not taken the dogs from Wolfe, but immediately began their investigation.

Animal control and Anne Arundel Co. PD officers went to the owners’ Glen Burnie home. There they found six dogs, and two were “severely emaciated.”

The basement where these dogs were kept reportedly smelled of ammonia and fecal matter.

One of the emaciated dogs was taken to an animal hospital, where it was humanely euthanized to relieve its suffering.

The other dogs were set to be returned to their owners.

Whitaker-Nelson and Wolf were also charged with the following:

Failure to provide nutritious food in sufficient quantity

Failure to provide proper air

Failure to provide proper space

Failure to provide necessary veterinary care

Failure to provide necessary sustenance

Investigators also found that Wolfe had been promoting herself as Olympian Kennels, though neither Wolfe nor Whitaker-Nelson had an Anne Arundel County license to operate as a “dog fancier, commercial kennel, or pet care business.”

The investigation into Whitaker-Nelson and Wolfe is ongoing, and additional charges are possible. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Animal Control at (410) 222-3929.

