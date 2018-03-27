BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a Calvert County man died Saturday after overdosing on heroin while in custody at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

Police say they responded to the Detention Center located at 600 E Ordnance Road in Glen Burnie for reports of an injured/sick subject.

According to police, they were alerted to the situation by other inmates at 11:55 a.m. that Douglas Edward Sutherland, 53, was sitting on his bed unresponsive.

Officials say staff began life saving efforts until the fire department arrived. The fire department continued the life saving efforts but were unsuccessful and Sutherland was pronounced deceased.

Police say an empty, clear capsule of suspected heroin was recovered from underneath Sutherland’s bed.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, Sutherland was serving a 10-day sentence for driving on a suspended license when the overdose occurred and his body has been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing. It is not clear at this time how Sutherland got the drugs.

