BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County is the only Maryland community to rank among the 20 healthiest in the country on a list released this week by U.S. News.

Several factors were considered in the rankings — population health, equity, education, economy, housing, food and nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality and infrastructure.

Population health and equity are the most heavily weighted categories.

Howard County placed 20th on the list, and ranked the highest in the economy, population health and infrastructure categories, respectively.

It was the only Maryland community to crack the top 50, but others were in the top 500.

Montgomery County ranks 93rd, Carroll County ranks 121st, Harford County is 185th, Calvert County is 211th, Frederick County is 254th, Anne Arundel County is 268th, Charles County is 308th and Baltimore County is 352nd.

Neighboring Virginia is well-represented in the top 20, as is Colorado. The 19 communities ahead of Howard County on the list are:

1. Falls Church city, Virginia

2. Douglas County, Colorado

3. Broomfield County, Colorado

4. Los Alamos County, New Mexico

5. Dukes County, Massachusetts

6. Fairfax city, Virginia

7. Hamilton County, Indiana

8. Routt County, Colorado

9. Ouray County, Colorado

10. Loudoun County, Virginia

11. Ozaukee County, Wisconsin

12. Delaware County, Ohio

13. Carver County, Minnesota

14. Sublette County, Wyoming

15. Washington County, Minnesota

16. Rockingham County, New Hampshire

17. Grand County, Colorado

18. Norfolk County, Massachusetts

19. Teton County, Wyoming

