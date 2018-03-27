ORIOLES OPENING DAY SPECIAL | Watch WJZ Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Share your favorite Opening Day memories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram with the hashtag #WJZOpeningDay
Filed Under:Maryland General Assembly

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly has given final approval to the state’s $44.5 billion budget.

The House and Senate voted Tuesday for the spending plan for the next fiscal year.

The budget includes $200 million that will be set aside to pay for future education funding.

Some Republican critics say the money is part of the added revenue Maryland is expected to collect in taxes due to the effects of the federal tax overhaul and should be returned to taxpayers.

But Democrats who control the legislature say it’s uncertain what the federal overhaul’s impact will be on Maryland, and it’s too soon to enact a series of permanent tax cuts when the overall outcome is unknown.

The state also is setting aside $41.6 million to improve school safety around the state.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

