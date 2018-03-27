ORIOLES OPENING DAY SPECIAL | Watch WJZ Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Share your favorite Opening Day memories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram with the hashtag #WJZOpeningDay
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Senate voted 33-14 Monday night on a bill allowing people to register and vote at their polling places on Election Day.

The Senate voted to put the constitutional amendment on the ballot. The House already has passed it.

A constitutional amendment doesn’t need the governor’s signature, so it will be on the November ballot for Maryland voters.

More than a dozen states allow Election Day voter registration.

Maryland already allows same day registration during early voting.

