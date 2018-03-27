ORIOLES OPENING DAY SPECIAL | Watch WJZ Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Share your favorite Opening Day memories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram with the hashtag #WJZOpeningDay
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The General Assembly has passed a bill that would give a tax break to people who donate all or a portion of an organ.

The bill passed Monday night and would allow donors of liver, kidney, intestine, pancreas, lung or bone marrow to subtract up to $7,500 in income on state tax. The tax break is designed to offset donation expenses.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the bill is sponsored by Speaker Michael E. Busch. Busch had a liver transplant last year that is credited with saving his life after being diagnosed with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. His sister, Laurie Bernhardt, donated a piece of her liver.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has said he will sign the bill.

