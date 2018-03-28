BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore Police Department is searching for a missing 66-year-old man.

Authorities say Stephen Jerome Diven was last seen in the 1100 block of Steelton Avenue Wednesday.

Detectives say Diven is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 350 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black sweatpants and a Baltimore Ravens ball cap.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Diven is urged to contact police at 443-984-7385 or call 911.

