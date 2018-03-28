BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is wanted after Baltimore County Police say he beat a chihuahua to death with a glass bottle.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Jerome Irvin Luedtke, Jr.

Police were called by staff to Pet+E.R. on Cromwell Bridge Road on January 13, after they say Luedtke and a female roommate brought in their dog Ginger for treatment around 6:30 a.m.

The two allegedly had conflicting stories as to how the injuries to the dog were incurred.

Detectives say they determined that Luedtke struck the dog numerous times with two different large glass bottles, which caused severe trauma to its head, after the dog bit him in the hand.

They say the roommate convinced Luedtke to take Ginger to Pet+E.R. after a failed attempt at calling for an ambulance for the dog.

Ginger was euthanized due to the extent of her injuries.

A warrant was issued for Jerome Luedtke on January 29, but police have been unable to locate him. He is known to frequent the Essex area, having recently stayed in homes on Goodwood Avenue and Maryland Avenue.

Anyone with information on Luedtke’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020 or contact detectives in the Precinct 11 – Essex Investigative Services Unit at 410-887-0230.

