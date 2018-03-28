ORIOLES OPENING DAY SPECIAL | Watch WJZ Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Share your favorite Opening Day memories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram with the hashtag #WJZOpeningDay

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is wanted after Baltimore County Police say he beat a chihuahua to death with a glass bottle.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Jerome Irvin Luedtke, Jr.

Police were called by staff to Pet+E.R. on Cromwell Bridge Road on January 13, after they say Luedtke and a female roommate brought in their dog Ginger for treatment around 6:30 a.m.

The two allegedly had conflicting stories as to how the injuries to the dog were incurred.

Detectives say they determined that Luedtke struck the dog numerous times with two different large glass bottles, which caused severe trauma to its head, after the dog bit him in the hand.

They say the roommate convinced Luedtke to take Ginger to Pet+E.R. after a failed attempt at calling for an ambulance for the dog.

Ginger was euthanized due to the extent of her injuries.

A warrant was issued for Jerome Luedtke on January 29, but police have been unable to locate him. He is known to frequent the Essex area, having recently stayed in homes on Goodwood Avenue and Maryland Avenue.

Anyone with information on Luedtke’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020 or contact detectives in the Precinct 11 – Essex Investigative Services Unit at 410-887-0230.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch