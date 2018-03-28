BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A midshipman at the Naval Academy in Annapolis has been dismissed for his use of a racial slur.

Ted Colter, from New York, was expelled at the end of February.

Colter is accused of using a racial slur for African Americans three times when talking with other midshipmen.

We’re told Colter plans to appeal the dismissal on grounds the language is common to a “generation of street-tough teenagers” in his home town of Queens.

Two other midshipmen have filed complaints against him.

Colter’s attorney says he used memes that had the racial slur on them. He added that they were in poor taste, but meant as jokes.

His attorney, Jeffrey E. McFadden, who is a graduate of the academy, wrote an op-ed piece on this case for the Capital Gazette. Click here to read it.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook