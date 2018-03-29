BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Metro removes 164 buses from service following two incidents where the engines shut off while the buses were in motion.

In a statement Metro said one bus shut off Wednesday and one on March 22. The statement says both buses were traveling at less than 10 mph when the engines cut off “with no apparent warning.”

According to Metro, two people suffered minor injuries.

The 164 buses represents approximately 10% of Metro’s bus fleet so riders should expect delays. Metro will deploy 80 “reserve” buses to help. The company says Metro’s Rush Hour Promise will not apply to bus delays resulting from the safety checks.

“We are taking this action, putting safety first, until we fully understand what caused these engines to cut off unexpectedly,” said Metro’s Chief Safety Officer Pat Lavin in the statement. “While we understand there may be some customer inconvenience as a result of this action, safety must trump service.”

All 164 buses being taken out of service are 2015 and 2016 models of manufacturer New Flyer. Metro says the buses are under manufacturer warranty and New Flyer is sending experts to participate in the investigation to determine the cause of the malfunctions.

The grounded buses typically run out of the Bladensburg garage in Northeast and the Four Mile Run garage in Arlington, Virginia.

