ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has approved a measure to change how school-construction funding decisions are made.

The Senate voted 29-14 Thursday for the bill, which Gov. Larry Hogan has pledged to veto. The House passed the bill earlier this week 92-48.

The measure carried both chambers with enough votes to override a veto.

The bill takes the power of approving school construction money away from the Board of Public Works, a three-member panel that includes the governor, comptroller and treasurer. It moves the authority to a commission, which would include appointees of the governor, Senate president and House speaker.

Democrats who support the bill say it will take politics out of the process. But Republicans say it erodes accountability, because two of the Board of Public Works members are elected statewide.

