BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A German shepherd found by a Howard County Police officer Sunday turned out to be a pup that had been missing for three years.

Officer Sarah Miller says she came across the dog during a traffic stop. The people in the car said they found the dog running in the road in Baltimore.

When animal control officers game out to get the dog, they scanned his microchip and learned that he had been stolen from a backyard in July 2015.

His name is Harvey, and the owner also said that he was initially a K9 in training with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. When Harvey was a puppy, the deputy was injured and wasn’t able to continue his training. She had him from the time he was six months old to the time he was about two years old, until he was stolen.

She said she still looked for him on websites and Facebook pages over the years.

They were reunited this week, and police say Harvey is now an honorary K9, even if he didn’t get to finish his training.

