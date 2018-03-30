BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The app makes it possible for users to locate and match with adoptable dogs in their area. It’s called BarkBuddy.

BARK & Co. created the app. The company says it’s “dedicated to building products that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere.”

BarkBuddy is designed similarly to popular dating apps like Tinder and Bumble. People are able to browse through different dog profiles to get more information about each dog, can share the profiles with others, and can save their favorites. If a user likes what they see, they can swipe right and if they don’t, they can swipe left and move on to the next option.

Users are also able to customize their option by selecting specific breeds.

If a user finds a dog they want to adopt, the app provides them with the e-mail or phone number of the rescue or shelter.

BarkBuddy is available on the Apple App Store and Google play.

