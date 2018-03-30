BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The inventor of Blue Moon Brewing Company is infusing marijuana into his newest beverage line.
Creator Keith Villa is the co-founder and brewmaster of company Ceria Beverages. According to their website, the company’s goal is to be the first to introduce the line of non-alcoholic craft beverages containing THC. THC is the key psychoactive chemical that gives marijuana users the “high” feeling.
The other co-founder is his wife Jodi Villa who will serve as CEO of the company. Ceria Beverages is based in the Denver suburb of Arvada, Colorado.
“I’m ready to introduce another high-impact brand to the industry again, this time with a new line of custom cannabis-infused craft beers,” said Keith Villa in a statement. “Today, the opportunity and the demand are here, inviting Americans to enjoy a more social way of consuming cannabis – by drinking rather than by smoking it or through ingestion of edibles.”
The beer will be offered in at least three strengths – light, regular, and full-bodied – with a variety of sensations. Consumers must be a minimum age of 21. The beer will be alcohol-free.
The company hopes to offer the beer in legalized cannabis states by the end of 2018.
