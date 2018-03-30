BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Edgewood man has been sentenced to federal prison for providing support to ISIS.

Mohamed Elshinawy, 33, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release.

From February 2015 through about Dec. 11, 2015 in Maryland and elsewhere, federal prosecutors says Elshinawy conspired with others to provide material support and resources, including personnel, financial services and services such as methods of communication. Elshinawy and his co-conspirators utilized various methods of secret communication in order to conceal their criminal association and activities from law enforcement.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland, “Elshinawy expressed his support for an Islamic caliphate and his belief in the legitimacy of ISIS. In addition, he expressed his hope that ISIS would be victorious and its enemies defeated, and discussed his readiness to travel to live in the Islamic State. In various other conversations, Elshinawy pledged his allegiance to ISIS, described himself as its soldier, committed to making violent jihad, and asked that others convey his message of loyalty to ISIS leadership.”

Elshinawy also received $8,700 from a foreign company based in the United Kingdom to fund a terrorist attack in the U.S.

