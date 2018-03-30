Filed Under:Medical Marijuana, Medical Marijuana Bill, medical marijuana dispensary

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland Senate committee has passed a measure to increase the number of licenses for medical marijuana growers from 15 to as many as 22.

The Maryland Senate Committee Approves Medical Marijuana Bill, Senate Finance Committee approved a bill Friday that was previously passed by the House. It now goes to the full Senate.

The measure was introduced to increase minority-business ownership, but not all new licenses would go to minority businesses.

It would grant a grower’s license to a black-owned company, as well as two companies that initially were bumped out of position in the licensing process to promote geographic diversity.

The remaining licenses would be decided in a process that gives preference to minority-owned businesses.

The bill raises the number of allowable marijuana processors from 15 to 30, five more than in the House bill.

