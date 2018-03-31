Filed Under:Snow Day, Snow Day Waiver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers are on the verge of passing a bill that would give school systems the ability to extend their academic calendar due to snow days without having to receive a state-issued waiver.

The Maryland House gave final approval to the bill, which was previously approved by the Senate, allowing school districts to extend their year by five days without having to ask for a waiver from the state Board of Education.

In 2016, Gov. Larry Hogan ordered that schools open after Labor Day and close by June 15.

This proposed bill would give school districts flexibility with the end of the year but would still require schools to start after Labor Day.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports since the House amended the measure to declare it an emergency bill, the legislation must go back to the Senate for final approval next week.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch