BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers are on the verge of passing a bill that would give school systems the ability to extend their academic calendar due to snow days without having to receive a state-issued waiver.

The Maryland House gave final approval to the bill, which was previously approved by the Senate, allowing school districts to extend their year by five days without having to ask for a waiver from the state Board of Education.

In 2016, Gov. Larry Hogan ordered that schools open after Labor Day and close by June 15.

This proposed bill would give school districts flexibility with the end of the year but would still require schools to start after Labor Day.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports since the House amended the measure to declare it an emergency bill, the legislation must go back to the Senate for final approval next week.

