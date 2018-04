BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A car crashed into a store in a Rockville shopping center Saturday afternoon, leaving two people injured.

A Montgomery County Fire and Rescue official tweeted the accident in the 1600 block of Rockville Pike.

MCFRS on scene of a collision with a vehicle into a building in the 1600 block of Rockville Pike. 2 minor injuries being evaluated. pic.twitter.com/cF4b7isXzh — BC Steve Mann (@mcfrsPIO6) March 31, 2018

The cause of the crash and further details have not yet been released.

