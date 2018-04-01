BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Millions of Christians around the world celebrated Resurrection Sunday, and Christians across Baltimore celebrated Easter with music and prayers.

It was a glorious gathering at the Christian Life Church to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“It is the centerpiece of Christianity, the resurrection is what gives us a sense of hope,” said Dr. Hugh Bair.

The celebration brought people together to reflect on the meaning of Easter.

“Whatever you’re going through you can defeat your situation, because there’s hope found in his resurrection,” said Christian Life Church youth pastor Joshua Bair.

It was an uplifting service to provide a message of hope and encouragement.

“The church provides that healing agent so people can be restored, helped, aided and encouraged, as we all try to journey through life,” Dr. Bair said.

Across town, there was another joyous celebration at America’s first cathedral.

“Should fill us with hope, this should fill us with joy, this should fill us with a renewed desire to make this world a better place, and to preserve the dignity of every person,” said Baltimore Basilica Archbishop William Lori.

Friends and loved ones filled the Baltimore Basilica to honor this sacred holiday.

“Easter means a time to get together with family and celebrate Christ and everything he has done for us,” parishioner Sarah Putnam said.

Uniting all generations to celebrate the holiest day on the Christian calendar.

“Families are so special, it’s important they all stay together and worship together, and they spend the day on Sunday, for Easter Sunday, together,” parishioner Sam Hoyle said.

For some, the Easter celebrations will continue on Easter Monday, including at the White House, where they’ll be hosting their annual Easter egg roll.

Across Baltimore, other celebrations included Easter egg hunts and family feasts.

