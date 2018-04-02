BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the body found in a wooded area on the border of Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties, but the the cause of death remains “unclear” at this time.

The body of 47-year-old Kenneth Wayne Cowger was found in a wooded area near the Patuxent River on March 18.

Someone walking nearby found the body and called 911.

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death, but the cause of the death remains unclear at this time. Police say “nothing has been ruled out at this time and all possibilities are being considered.”

Anyone with information about Cowger or his death is asked to contact police at (410) 761-5130 or msp.glenburnie@maryland.gov.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook