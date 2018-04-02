BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman suffered critical injuries after a deer bounced off another vehicle and hit her car in Baltimore County over the weekend.

Baltimore County Police say the 54-year-old woman was driving on North Point Road near McComas Road in Edgemere around 8:45 p.m. Friday. when another driver hit a deer that went flying onto the woman’s car and broke through the windshield. A passenger in the woman’s car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was taken to Shock Trauma. Police did not release her current status as of Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.

