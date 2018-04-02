By Mike Schuh
Filed Under:Cost Of Gas, Gas Price

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The cost of gas is up across the country, including in Maryland, and is inching toward the highest price in three years.

Gas is going up about a penny every other day — 15 cents in the past month.

“We’ll be paying the highest prices for this time of year since 2014,” said Christine Delise with AAA.

Gas companies are changing over to a different summer blend. To do so, some refineries shut down, leading to the classic market principal of supply and demand. A tighter supply means they can demand more for your fuel.

Demand is up as people are driving more, and crude oil prices are up $15 per barrel compared to this time last year.

“Every time crude oil prices rise a dollar, consumers will pay roughly 2.4 cents more per gallon,” Delise said.

This week, the average price in marylMarylandxactly the same as the nationwide average of $2.67 a gallon.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch