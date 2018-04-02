BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a woman was fatally shot by her estranged husband at her home in Salisbury on Easter.

Salisbury Police said Monday that 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould is wanted in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Erica Gould.

Officers responded to the home in the 1000 block of Aspen Drive around 1:30 p.m. Sunday to investigate a reported shooting.

Detectives believe Jameal Gould forced his way into the home to continue an argument that started earlier in the day. Police say the suspect found Erica Gould hiding just outside of an upstairs window on the roof.

He allegedly fired multiple shots at the woman before leaving.

Police found her on the roof with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body and she was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Gould charging him with first- and second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 where you may remain anonymous.

