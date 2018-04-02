BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Maryland public school employee has been arrested after police say he had students reach into his pants pocket to look for candy.

Hector Hermes Lagos Toro has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor and a third degree sex offense. He has been released on bond.

The investigation began in March, when the victim – now 15 years old – reported that back in the 2010-2011 school year, Toro let her reach into his pockets and “manipulate his private area” as she searched for candy.

Toro was an instructional assistant at Stedwick Elementary School, police say, and during an interview, Toro reportedly told police that he “frequently” let children placed their hands in his pockets to get candy.

Police are asking parents of children who may have had contact with Toro to speak with their children about any interaction with him. Anyone who believes their child may have been a victim can call detectives at (240) 773-5400.

