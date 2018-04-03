BALTIMORE (WJZ) — To be honest there is not a lot going on, weather wise, as we start this day. It is gray, and we do have showers moving through the area as a big warfront is lifting up the Eastern Seaboard. Today 55°. Tomorrow 66°. Gray, damp, humid, but calm. Tomorrow maybe not so much.

I do not want to paint a violet weather picture tomorrow but after a humid daytime high of 66°, and as a cold front slices across the region we could see our first Spring afternoon thunderstorms. Again, nothing severe in the outlook. But another sure sign of the change of season. Personally I can’t wait for that post thunderstorm smell tomorrow.

BTW behind that cold front it will go down to below normal again. But only down to the low mid 50’s.

MB!

