BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Harford County Public Schools announced Tuesday that student resource officers will be added to all our its middle schools in the wake of recent school shootings.

Nearly $1.2 million in new funding will be included in Harford County Executive Barry Glassman’s proposed 2019 county budget. $773K of that is set to be used for expanding the school resource officer program.

Currently, all of the county’s public high schools and four middle schools have school resource officers.

