BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Department officers are on scene of an incident reported near Johns Hopkins Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Few details have been released at this time, but police were called to the 600 block of N. Wolfe St.

Police say there was a shooting a couple miles away from the hospital between two groups. Officers then followed them to the hospital.

BREAKING: Heavy police presence right outside Johns Hopkins Hospital Wolfe St entrance. Waiting for details. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/52EdOwZGve — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) April 3, 2018

The ATF is also on scene.

It is unclear at this time if there were any injuries or anyone taken into custody.

This is developing news. We have a crew on scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook