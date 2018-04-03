BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Salisbury Police are looking for a man who they say shot and killed his ex-wife at her home on Easter.

Erica Gould — a 30-year-old mother of three — and Jameal Gould — her ex-husband and father of one of the children — had gotten into an argument on Sunday morning.

Police say Jameal Gould left and later came back, forced his way into the home and found Erica Gould hiding on the roof outside a bedroom window.

Neighbors rushed to help, but her injuries were too severe.

Officers found Erica Gould on the roof with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body. She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jameal Gould charging him with first- and second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 where you may remain anonymous.

