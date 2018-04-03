BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite being a 16 seed in the tournament, UMBC’s historic win helped them gain recognition in the NCAA “One Shining Moment’ montage.

The team became the first ever 16 seed to beat a 1 seed in their win over Virginia.

In an interview after the win, forward Joe Sherburne mentioned the video.

“I think we kind of all wanted to be in the ‘One Shining Moment’ video,” he said. “We were all in the locker room singing the first line because that’s all we know, but I think we’re going to have to learn the rest of the song, too.”

This quote was the first time in the video the Retrievers were featured.

Highlights from the game, UMBC’s True Grit mascot, and various shots of UMBC celebrating the win are also included.

