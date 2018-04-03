Filed Under:NCAA Basketball Tournament, UMBC

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite being a 16 seed in the tournament, UMBC’s historic win helped them gain recognition in the NCAA “One Shining Moment’ montage.

The team became the first ever 16 seed to beat a 1 seed in their win over Virginia.

In an interview after the win, forward Joe Sherburne mentioned the video.

“I think we kind of all wanted to be in the ‘One Shining Moment’ video,” he said. “We were all in the locker room singing the first line because that’s all we know, but I think we’re going to have to learn the rest of the song, too.”

This quote was the first time in the video the Retrievers were featured.

Highlights from the game, UMBC’s True Grit mascot, and various shots of UMBC celebrating the win are also included.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch