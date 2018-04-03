(CBS SF/CBSNews) — Multiple people have been injured in an active shooting situation at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno Tuesday afternoon. The shooting appears to have happened in an outdoor cafe on the grounds of the facility.

Police were seen laying down evidence markers near the seating area of the cafe. Lines of employees were seen being led out of the building with their hands up.

CBS San Francisco reporter Andria Borba said at least two Homeland Security units were responding. Police radio transmissions describe casualties being taken to local hospitals.

San Francisco General Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew said the hospital received patients from the incident but could not confirm a number. Stanford University hospital says it has received four or five patients from the incident.

Across the street, a building that houses the Department of Social Services was placed on lockdown.

City Manager Connie Jackson said there have been multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting. Police transmissions described two shooters, one female and one male.

Google released a statement, saying, “We are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available.

Vadim Lavrusik, who was working at that facility, wrote on Twitter shortly before 1 p.m. that he heard shots and saw people running while at his desk before barricading himself inside a room with other coworkers.

