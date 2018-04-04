WJZ WEATHER: Wind Advisory Issued For Most Of Md. Wednesday | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

OKLAHOMA (CBS) An Oklahoma boy and his new pet are stealing the hearts of social media users.

7-year-old Madden was born with a cleft lip and two different colored eyes.

He’s had surgery to correct the cleft lip, but still gets bullied because of his scar and his unusual eyes.

After his mom blogged about it, a Minnesota mom shared pictures of a cat with the same physical attributes.

Madden’s family traveled all the way to Minnesota to adopt “Moon.”

Now Madden and Moon are inseparable and share pictures on Instagram.

Finally together 😍 #maddenandmoon

A post shared by @ maddenandmoon on

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch