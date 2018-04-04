BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested the man accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife at her home on Easter.

Jermeal Gould was arrested Wednesday near Jersey Rd. in Salisbury. He is accused of killing his ex-wife and mother of three, Erica Gould.

Police say there was a fight between the two at a home in the 1000 block of Aspen Dr. Sunday morning.

Jameal Gould left and later came back, forced his way into the home, and found Erica Gould hiding on the roof outside a bedroom window, authorities say.

Neighbors rushed to help, but her injuries were too severe.

Officers found Erica Gould on the roof with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body. She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

