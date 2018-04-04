WJZ WEATHER: Wind Advisory Issued For Most Of Md. Wednesday | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Missing Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for missing Israel Antonio Morales Chavez, 42.

Police say he was last seen Tuesday at 7:45 a.m.

According to authorities Morales Chavez suffers from medical conditions which inhibit his ability to care for himself.

Police describe him as a Hispanic male, 5’3”, 175 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 410-307-2020.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch