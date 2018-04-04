BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for missing Israel Antonio Morales Chavez, 42.
Police say he was last seen Tuesday at 7:45 a.m.
According to authorities Morales Chavez suffers from medical conditions which inhibit his ability to care for himself.
Police describe him as a Hispanic male, 5’3”, 175 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 410-307-2020.
