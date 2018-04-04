BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a suspect after finding a man who had been shot.

Police say officers responded to the 5000 block of Laurel Avenue for a report of a male laying in the street Wednesday at 5:50 a.m. Once they arrived, they say they found a 39 year-old male sitting on the curb, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was alert and able to speak.

According to authorities the victim was transported to an area hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

Their preliminary investigation reveals the victim was walking down the street when he heard loud pops and realized he had been shot.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

